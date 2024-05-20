Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in eBay by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,074,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.