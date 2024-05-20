Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 240 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after buying an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after buying an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $143.32 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

