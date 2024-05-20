Norges Bank Makes New $683.34 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,676,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,336,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.96. 350,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,823. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 960.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day moving average of $283.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

