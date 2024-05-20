Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 81.46%.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 2,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

