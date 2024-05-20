Norges Bank Makes New $628.86 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,028,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,855,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18,684.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.76. 195,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,604. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

