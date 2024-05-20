Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,851,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,662,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,461,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $36.82. 224,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

