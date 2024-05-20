Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $165.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

