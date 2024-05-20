Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,209,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Stryker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after acquiring an additional 551,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.63. 67,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,042. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

