Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 8,505,446 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,505,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.40% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.41. 170,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,346. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

