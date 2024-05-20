FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 5,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

