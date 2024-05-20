Norges Bank Makes New $655.80 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,688,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,804,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,784,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

TT traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.85. 70,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $335.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

