Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Up 1.1%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.24 and last traded at $166.76. Approximately 481,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,165,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.92.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

