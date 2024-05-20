ING Groep NV Acquires 3,550 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $406.52 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.