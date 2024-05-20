Norges Bank Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,567,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,985,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.96. 38,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

