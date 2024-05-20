Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.37. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $114.70 on Monday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

