Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.73-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.