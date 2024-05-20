Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

WDC opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $76.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

