ING Groep NV Purchases 2,170 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2,746.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,917.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,822.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

