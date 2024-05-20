ING Groep NV Sells 106,160 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,160 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

