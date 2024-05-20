Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) CEO Sells $18,197.25 in Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew R. Allen sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $18,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 84.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 24.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

