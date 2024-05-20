46,609 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $166.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

