Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $812.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

