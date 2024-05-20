ING Groep NV Purchases 4,572 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

