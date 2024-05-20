Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 299,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 221,928 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8,286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 828,685 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $5.48 on Monday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

