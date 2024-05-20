Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $355.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

