Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,205 Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 47,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

