Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 199,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ball by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

