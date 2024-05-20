Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $20,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

