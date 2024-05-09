ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1444 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.85.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

