Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Suzano will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

About Suzano

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Suzano by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.