Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Suzano Stock Performance
NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Suzano will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.
About Suzano
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
