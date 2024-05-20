Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) CEO Corrado Degasperis Acquires 1,250,000 Shares

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Comstock Price Performance
LODE opened at $0.31 on Monday. Comstock Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
