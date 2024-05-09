Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

BVS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 135,168 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

