Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 464,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

