Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,300 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TriNet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.27. 67,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,814. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $134.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,024 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

