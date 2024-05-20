Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Intapp worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 81,400.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intapp by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Stock Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

