145,900 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. 248,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,864. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.