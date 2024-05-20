Motco Buys 500 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 757.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 595,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

