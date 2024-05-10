Massimo Group’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 13th (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 13th. Massimo Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its IPO on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,850,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Massimo Group Stock Performance

Massimo Group stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Massimo Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.66.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. It also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes. In addition, the company provides product lines, such as EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

