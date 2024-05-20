Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 4.4% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.60. 8,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,683. The company has a market cap of $539.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. Iradimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

