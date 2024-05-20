Motco Sells 196 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Motco cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

