Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

