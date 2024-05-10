Insider Buying: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Purchases $56,000.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp acquired 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 468,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.02.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $80,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

