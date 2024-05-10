StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.