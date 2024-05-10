Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Sells $41,984.04 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

