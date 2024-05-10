The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $41.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.15.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

