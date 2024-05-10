HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $642.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $637.27.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $587.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.08. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

