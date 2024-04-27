Brompton Energy Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ESP)

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Brompton Energy Split Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:ESP opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.34. Brompton Energy Split has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a market cap of C$182.64 million and a PE ratio of -74.64.
Brompton Energy Split Company Profile
