Brompton Energy Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ESP)

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Brompton Energy Split Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ESP opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.34. Brompton Energy Split has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a market cap of C$182.64 million and a PE ratio of -74.64.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

Espial Group Inc develops and markets computer software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides software solutions that enable video service providers, including cable multiple-system, telecommunications, satellite, and other network operators to deploy video services for various screens, such as TVs, tablets, PCs, and mobile phones.

