SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $126.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.48. 20,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,942. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

