Truist Financial Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $165.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,207. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $175.70. Qualys has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.