Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $411.30 and last traded at $411.14. 3,184,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,783,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 139,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 43,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $11,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

